CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday:
SOLAR BILL: Legislation directing the Iowa Utility Board to study the value of solar as a part of the state’s energy menu sailed through the Iowa House 98-0 Tuesday.
However, the fate of Senate File 583 in the Senate, which approved it 28-19 last year, is uncertain, according to the bill’s sponsor.
“It looks like we’re just kicking this down the road,” Sen. Michael Breitbach, R-Strawberry Point, said Tuesday.
Although it was approved in the GOP-controlled Senate on a party-line vote, SF 583 failed to gather enough backing for supporters to bring it to the House floor in 2019. However, Tuesday it was approved without opposition after the changes in the Senate version were replaced by a study in seven years or when distributive generation reaches 5 percent of the electric market in Iowa, House Commerce Committee Chairman Gary Carlson, R-Muscatine, said.
“Last year we held considerable conversations about this bill that was known as grid equity or solar tax, depending on your perspective,” he said. “We did not find common ground.”
However, over the interim, groups representing utilities, the solar industry, solar users and installers, and pork producers continued to meet “with outstanding results,” he said.
SF 583 would establish alternative billing methods such as net billing and inflow-outflow billing, Carlson explained. The certainty of the study was the key to winning consensus of the interested parties.
Based on what he’s heard about the House version, Breitbach said that if solar doesn’t reach the 5 percent threshold, nonsolar consumers would be paying the entire cost of maintaining electric generation and transmission. That was one of the catalysts for the bill — utilities complained that solar users who generate less than 1 percent of the electricity consumed in Iowa don’t pay their share of that cost.
“I’ve heard both sides — the solar folks and the others — are OK with the language” of the House amendment, Breitbach said.
“I’ll take a look at it, but I kind of liked my bill,” he said.
LIMITED IMMUNITY: The Iowa House voted 95-3 to grant limited immunity for certain alcohol-related criminal offenses for people who in good faith seek emergency assistance for themselves or another person due to an alcohol overdose.
HF 684 is similar to one the Legislature approved previously to grant one-time limited immunity under Iowa’s “good Samaritan” law in cases of drug overdoses.
If the person seeking assistance is younger than 21, they won’t be prosecuted for public intoxication, possession of alcohol under the legal age, or use of a driver’s license by an underage person to obtain alcohol. The reporting person must provide their name and contact information to medical or law enforcement personnel, remain on the scene until assistance arrives and cooperate with medical and law enforcement personnel. The bill also provides immunity to the person for whom emergency assistance was sought.
The bill prohibits the regents’ universities from imposing certain disciplinary sanctions against a student for the possession or consumption of alcohol if the student is immune from prosecution under HF 684.
LOUD AND RAUCOUS: The Iowa House approved HF 2444 to make it harder to convict people of disorderly conduct.
The bill also will have a positive minority impact, Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, told House members.
Under current law, a person can be convicted of disorderly conduct if they make a “loud and raucous” noise in the vicinity of a residence or public building that causes “unreasonable distress” to the occupants.
“That’s not a good way to write criminal code,” Wolfe said. “We should require the state to prove, at a minimum, to prove there might be someone in the vicinity who might be annoyed.”
A fiscal note on the bill included a minority impact note that found, Wolfe said, “that like most criminal offenses, an African American is more likely to be arrested and convicted of this crime than Caucasians.”
Disorderly conduct is a simple misdemeanor punishable by a 30-day sentence, a fine of $65 to $625 or both.
GRADUATION RATE REACHES RECORD HIGH: Iowa’s high school graduation rate reached a record high of 91.6 percent in 2019, according to the state education department.
That is up from 91.4 percent in 2018, and the state’s graduation rate has increased 3.3 percentage points since 2011, the department said.
“Iowans should be proud of our consistent, upward trend in graduation rates,” state education department director Ryan Wise said in a statement. “Schools are also ensuring students are prepared to succeed beyond graduation by making classwork relevant and engaging through career academies, college credit and work-based learning opportunities that help students connect what they are learning to postsecondary opportunities.”
Iowa has had the nation’s highest high school graduation rate for seven consecutive years, according to data compiled by the National Center for Education Statistics.
The graduation rate is calculated by the number of students who graduate high school within four years, a formula established by the federal education department.
DOUBLE TROUBLE: The fine for texting while driving within 200 feet of a school would be doubled under legislation approved by a House Ways and Means subcommittee, but not without some reservations.
“I don’t think doubling the fine from $30 to $60 will change conduct ... (for) someone stupid enough to drive through a school zone while texting,” Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, said.
HF 2491 was supported by several insurance industry groups and law enforcement. A lobbyist for sheriffs and deputies said they prefer a broader bill to address texting while driving.
Already approved by the Public Safety Committee, the bill now goes to the full House for consideration.
WAYS AND MEANS ACTION: The Senate Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to take steps to impede businesses that are selling colorful metal and glass pipes advertised for tobacco use or incense but oftentimes are used to smoke meth, crack or other illicit drugs.
Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, said law enforcement agencies complain that some retailers are skirting the state’s laws regarding drug paraphernalia by marketing the devices as something other than the real purpose for which they are being purchased.
Under Senate File 2127, which now moves to the Senate debate calendar, retailers will be required to have a tobacco permit to sell the items and to pay a $1,500 annual permit fee. The tax-writing committee also placed a 40 percent excise tax per item sold with the proceeds going to a specialty courts fund. Dawson said he expects to offer an amendment during Senate floor debate to change the minimum age for anyone to purchase the metallic and glass devices from 18 to 21.
Also Tuesday, committee members unanimously supported SF 628 to extend the gas tax break to July 2026 for ethanol-blended fuel and provides a 2-cent-per gallon break on 10 percent ethanol blends and 6 cents for each gallon of E15 sold at Iowa pumps. A fiscal note estimated the state’s road use tax fund would see an $8 million increase next fiscal year even with the incentives on fuel normally taxed at 30 cents per gallon.
STATE REVENUE DIPS: State tax collections were down by 7.1 percent last month compared to February 2019, but Legislative Services Agency officials say all but $1.6 million of the $47.1 million monthly decline was attributed to an increase in state tax refunds.
Even with the monthly dip, LSA officials say net tax receipts for the first eight months of the current fiscal year stood at $5.481 billion — a $267.9 million increase that was up 5.1 percent compared to the previous fiscal year.
The state Revenue Estimating Conference projected growth in state tax collections for the full fiscal year ending next June 30 would be 2.1 percent, or $7.902 billion.
The three-member panel is slated to reconvene next week to consider whether to revise that growth estimate. The state’s sales and use tax receipts have been up 7.2 percent so far this fiscal year, while corporate income tax collections increased by 11 percent but personal income tax growth — the largest category of state general fund taxes — stood at 1.5 percent through February.
— Gazette Des Moines Bureau