A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, March 25, 2019:
GIDDENS SWORN IN: Eric Giddens was sworn in as the newest Iowa state senator, on the same day the results from the special election that sent him to the Statehouse were certified by the state’s executive council.
Giddens, a Democrat from Cedar Falls, won a March 19 special election for an Iowa Senate seat in a Cedar Valley district. He was sworn in as the Senate gaveled in for its daily work.
The seat came open earlier this year when Jeff Danielson resigned to become a lobbyist for the American Wind Energy Association.
Giddens, a former Cedar Falls school board member, defeated Republican former state legislator Walt Rogers and Libertarian Fred Perryman, both of Cedar Falls. The final tally, as certified by the state’s executive council, was 7,611 votes for Giddens, 5,635 for Rogers and 143 for Perryman.
Giddens said he has been assigned the same committees on which Danielson served: education, state government, veterans, transportation and tax policy.
With Giddens sworn in, the Iowa Senate is once again full with 50 senators: 32 Republicans and 18 Democrats.
END-OF-LIFE DECISIONS: A court could not overrule parents on life-sustaining medical decisions under legislation approved by a Senate subcommittee.
The proposal was spurred by a 2018 case in England, where a 23-month-old toddler with a degenerative brain condition became the focus of a legal case that gained worldwide attention. A court ruled the hospital could remove the toddler from life support — despite his parents’ opposition — after he had been in a semi-vegetative state for more than a year.
The Senate panel approved House File 594, making it eligible for committee consideration. The proposal previously passed the House, although some Democrats there opposed it after the rejection of an amendment that would have allowed courts to intervene under certain scenarios, including when the parents disagree over whether to keep a child on life support.
WHITSON TO KEYNOTE: Iowa native Peggy A. Whitson, a space and science consultant and former astronaut, will be a keynote speaker for the Governor’s 2019 Future Ready Iowa Summit, “STEM Education + Workplace Partnerships.”
The statewide event April 30, which is open to the public, will be at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. Gov. Kim Reynolds’ STEM Advisory Council will host the event. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
The summit agenda includes remarks by the governor and lieutenant governor, Gregg, Pallavi Verma of Accenture, and Iowa leaders in business, labor and education. It also includes an interactive speed showcase of work-based learning partnerships with employers, students and educators.
To register and find more information, visit IowaSTEM.gov/2019STEMsummit.
NAME CHANGE: The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Weather Bureau would be renamed the Climatology Bureau under legislation approved by the House Ways and Means Committee.
The name change, which is part of HF 640, reflects current practices.
An amendment to create an agriculture adaptation advisory task force and ask the state climatologist to recommend steps to protect agriculture from future disasters was defeated on a party-line vote. Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, said the state needs to be helping to protect farmers — and the state’s economy — from coming weather-related disasters.
The bill was unanimously approved and will go to the full House for debate.
— Compiled by Times Bureau