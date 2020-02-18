CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, Feb. 17, 2020:
PHARMACY COSTS: A House Human Resources subcommittee signed off on legislation supporters said would increase transparency in the relationship between pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and pharmacies.
The subcommittee heard from pharmacy owners around Iowa who said they will not survive if PBMs are allowed to continue current practices, including retroactively decreasing reimbursement for pharmaceuticals.
Rep. John Forbes, D-Des Moines, is one of them. He’s been hearing from pharmacies, especially in rural Iowa, who tell him they are at a tipping point and won’t be able to stay in business if the current relationship remains in place.
HSB 685 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=hsb685 will create a process for pharmacies to appeal when a PBM reduces reimbursement to cost of a drug or less, Forbes said. The state insurance commissioner would oversee that process.
The PBM for one of the state’s largest insurers recently lowered reimbursements to the point pharmacies are losing money or selling at cost “and that’s not a sustainable model,” Forbes said.
However, Noah Tabor of America’s Health Insurance Plans opposed the bill, telling the subcommittee it could increase drug prices in the long run.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Prosecutors would have to prove a person charged with disorderly conduct intended to cause “unreasonable distress” by making “loud and raucous noise” in the vicinity of any residence or public building under HSB 661, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=hsb661 which the House Judiciary Committee approved unanimously.
The current state law on disorderly conduct was found by a federal court to be too vague, Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, explained. The current code doesn’t require proof that the noise was intended to cause distress.
The bill now is eligible for floor debate.
KEEP COUNTY COUNTRY: House Local Government subcommittee members liked a bill dubbed the “Keep the County Country” bill, but doubted there is time to improve it before the Friday deadline to win committee approval.
HF 2286 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=hf2286 would prohibit cities from annexing land with a corn suitability rating of 45 or higher. Lawmakers and lobbyists at the hearing agreed that a 45 CSR is not desirable for corn production, but might be suitable for grazing.
Lobbyists for cities and business interests said the bill could inhibit growth around cities where growth is occurring in Iowa.
A Farm Bureau lobbyist called HF 2286 a “starting point” for a discussion about annexation, but the group neither favors nor opposes the bill.
There also was concern that the bill would take away a property owner’s right to be voluntarily annexed by a city and could affect the value of the property.
“It’s worthy of discussion,” Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, said, “but I don’t think we can get it done in the time we have.”
SYNTHETIC URINE: On a 12-9 party line vote, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee approved plan to make attempting to defeat a pre-employment drug test a simple misdemeanor.
You have free articles remaining.
Proponents of HSB 539 expressed concern there are manufacturers of synthetic urine or urine additives available online that are being used to circumvent tests designed to rid workplaces of drug or alcohol use that could create safety concerns. The bill would create a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of $65 to $625 for the first violation.
A similar bill is advancing in the Senate.
INDECENT EXPOSURE: The House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to expand the state indecent exposure law to include a person who masturbates under his or her clothing in public.
Under current law, if a person exposes themselves while masturbating in public they can be charged with indecent exposure. However, if they masturbate under their clothing in the presence of others it is not a prosecutable crime, Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, said.
There was some discussion whether masturbating under one’s clothes when children are not present should be a crime, but the committee voted 21-0 to send HSB 523 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=hsb523 to the full House.
EMERGENCY CONTACT: Iowans could identify their emergency contact when they receive or renew their driver’s licenses under a bill moved forward by a House Transportation subcommittee.
Rep. Jon Thorup, R-Knoxville, an Iowa State Patrol trooper, said such a listing would be helpful when a driver is unable due to injury or death to tell law enforcement who to contact in case of an emergency.
He had to defend the bill after Rep. David Maxwell, R-Gibson, called it a “dumb bill.”
“I don’t know why we’re doing this,” Maxwell said about creating another government database. “I see the point, but everybody doesn’t need to know everything about us.”
In the end, the subcommittee moved the bill to full committee after asking the Department of Transportation and ACLU-Iowa to work on language to address privacy and confidentiality concerns.
IN-HOME BAKERIES: A bill to lift the cap on in-home bakeries will rise to the full Economic Growth Committee, but without as much icing as its supporters sought.
HSB 645 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=hsb645 would replace the $35,000-a-year cap on in-home bakeries with a $250,000 cap.
Tyler Raygor of Americans for Prosperity told a subcommittee that there are more than 400 in-home bakeries in Iowa and some have had to end sales before the end of the year because they’ve reached the cap. In some cases, that involves laying off employees.
Raising the cap would not be fair to commercial bakers who have invested thousands of dollars into the equipment needed to comply with food safety standards, countered Eric Goranson of the Iowa Restaurant Association. The Legislature recently raised the limit from $25,000 to $35,000, he noted. “Where does it end?”
Rep. Kenan Judge, D-Waukee, who worked in the food industry for 38 years, said he could support an increase to $50,000, but not $250,000. Although in-home bakeries are subject to inspection, he added, inspectors often don’t have time to get to them on a regular basis.
“I think we should error on the side of the customer” when it comes to food safety, he said.
FLOOD PREPARATIONS: Gov. Kim Reynolds told reporters Monday that state officials are focused on flood-prevention efforts along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers given new weather advisories pointing to the potential for issues again this spring. The governor said several state agencies are working with local emergency management coordinators to prepare for another round of flooding in the face of National Weather Service forecasts that paint a wet spring outlook. “We want to make sure the line of communication is clear so that if we have, especially, an (evacuation) order — we didn’t have a lot of time with this last go-round — and so we want to make sure that all of the procedures are in place,” said Reynolds, who noted that most of the federally-managed Missouri River levees that were damaged last spring have been repaired although she cautioned “they’re not near where they need to be.” One positive, she said, is that the Army Corps of Engineers has begun increasing the amount of water that’s being released in the Missouri River from reservoirs upstream.
SISTER-STATE HELP: Members of the Iowa International Relations Committee began efforts Monday to offer medical supplies, meals and other items for cities in China’s Hebei province hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak that have sister-state and sister-city relationships with the state of Iowa. Senators and representatives on the committee directed Iowa’s Sister-State organization (iowasisterstate.org) to take the lead in a humanitarian effort to provide needed supplies to the Hebei region, which Iowa Sister States spokesman Will Zhang said had confirmed 301 coronavirus cases as of Monday. “It’s a very bad situation,” Zhang told committee members. “It is still a very critical time.” Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Altoona, said efforts are under way to send up to 1,000 pounds of supplies by air freight yet this week to supply things like medical masks, gowns, gloves, goggles and “booties” that are in short supply in Hebei. Nunn said the first supply shipment likely will contain Iowa National Guard pre-dried, non-perishable meals ready to eat (MRE) but organizers are making a statewide appeal for Iowans to step up in this time of need as a show of “solidarity with our brothers and sisters in China who are going through a very tragic time — particularly the ones that we have a sister-city paring with.” State officials want to focus assistance to Tangshan (Cedar Rapids’ sister city), Handan (Dubuque’s sister city), Langfang (Davenport’s sister city) and Shijiazhuang (Des Moines’ and Muscatine’s sister city) that each have at least 27 confirmed coronavirus cases and are in need of help.