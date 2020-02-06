CAPITOL DIGEST

Under the bill, the regents were to conduct a study and then develop and implement the plan for each outdoor stadium by Sept. 1. The findings and recommendations then would be submitted to the Legislature and governor by Jan. 1.

“We have concerns about filing a report,” Jensen said. “We don’t want to skirt the requirements of this legislation, but we also don’t want to provide people a playbook on how best to circumvent the security we have at all three institutions.”

Subcommittee members did not proceed with the bill, with Rep. Michael Bergen, R-Dorchester, noting “I don’t think we necessarily need a law to tell them to do what they’re already doing.”

Subcommittee chairman Dave Deyoe, R-Nevada, said the bill was filed by a lawmaker with a particular concern, and he felt it was appropriate to “shine a light on these things,” but he did not plan to advance the bill.

CHIPS WITH THAT JOB? Legislation seeking to prevent private companies and government agencies from forcing employees to be “microchipped” for entry and tracking purposes got its first swipe of approval Wednesday from a House Judiciary subcommittee.