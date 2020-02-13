CAPITOL DIGEST

Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Tim Kapucian, R-Keystone, said he believed the issue would be debated soon and the hand-held ban could make it to Gov. Kim Reynolds desk for her expected signature this year.

NO DEFERRED SENTENCES: A House subcommittee signed off on a proposal to bar public employees and officials who take more than $10,000 from their public employer from getting a deferred judgment, deferred sentence or suspended sentence if convicted.

Passage of HSB 617 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=HSB617 would start to make sure that public officials and public employees who steal, commit fraud, embezzle or otherwise take resources from a state or local government will go to jail if convicted, State Auditor Rob Sand told the subcommittee.

His proposal is based on his experience as an assistant attorney general.

The bill would let Iowans know that the “money they pay in taxes will be treated with the respect that it deserves,” Sand said. “People need to know that when that money is stolen, someone has actual consequences for it. That it’s not just a loan.”