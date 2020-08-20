Capitol Digest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Items of interest from Thursday:

SCHOOLS GETTING COVID-19 SUPPLIES: Officials with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said Thursday they have delivered 11 semi-trailer truckloads of personal protective equipment and other supplies to 277 public school districts in Iowa as a COVID-19 preventive measures when fall classes begin next week.

Jake Nicholson, the department’s response division manager, said his agency started delivering PPE and other supplies to Iowa counties last week. Administrators at preschools through K-12 buildings can pick up critical COVID-19 supplies to keep students, teachers and others safe for the next 30 days.

The shipments included 2,500 no-touch thermometers, 110,000 face shields, 650,000 face masks both cloth and disposable, 3,600 gallons of hand sanitizer, 1,600 gallons of bleach, 4,100 gallons of liquid disinfectant, and 86,000 packages of premoistened sanitizing wipes totaling 4.3 million wipes.

POSTAL LAWSUIT NOT PRODUCTIVE: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday she nixed Iowa’s participation in a multistate lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service and its new postmaster, Louis DeJoy, because she did not think the effort would be productive or in the best interest of Iowans.