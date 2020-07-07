CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, July 7, 2020:
STATE TROOPER ACTED APPROPRIATELY: Gov. Kim Reynolds told reporters Tuesday she believed a state trooper “acted appropriately” during a recent incident in which the SUV in which the governor was riding struck a Black Lives Matter protester. The protester said he stood in front of the moving vehicle in an attempt to speak with the governor but Reynolds said the individual “sped up and stepped in front of the vehicle intentionally.” She told a Tuesday news conference in Urbandale that “you cannot block traffic as we leave an event,” leading her to conclude “I do feel that the driver acted appropriately.”
The protesters had been urging Reynolds to sign an executive order by July 4 that would automatically restore voting rights to released felons. The governor has said she intends to make the move in time for the November election, but has no set timeline when the order on felon voting rights may be issued. Under state law, Iowa governors are not to drive themselves and state troopers are assigned to the task.
ANOTHER TEST IOWA SITE: A new Test Iowa clinic site was scheduled to open Wednesday in Kossuth County. During her Tuesday’s news conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the new clinic site located at the former Ernie Williams Harley Shop in Algona. Test Iowa clinic sites are partnerships between the state and local health care providers to increase access to testing in their communities. The state provides testing supplies and processes the samples through the State Hygienic Lab while the clinics operate and staff the test sites. Individuals who wish to get tested at any site must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com. They will then be directed to schedule an appointment. Test Iowa is a statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.
STATE CATALYST FUNDING: Officials with the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced Tuesday that $2.6 million in Community Catalyst Building Remediation grants have been awarded to 26 Iowa communities. The program was initiated in 2018 and funded by the Legislature to help create fundamental, positive change in Iowa’s downtowns. The grants of $100,000 per community assist with the redevelopment, remediation or rehabilitation of buildings to stimulate economic growth and reinvestment. IEDA officials received 73 applications from Iowa cities that were approved through a pre-application process last fall to apply and at least 40 percent of the grants went to cities with populations of less than 1,500. Scoring criteria was based on project impact, appropriateness, funding/partnerships and incorporation of sustainability/smart growth principles. The grants will support local improvement projects such as façade upgrades, building rehabilitations and renovations. Cities are required to provide financial and/or in-kind resources to supplement these projects.
Among those towns receiving grants were Maquoketa for the Mitchell Maskrey Mill rehabilitation, Preston for the Preston Times building, Sabula for the Ackerman Building rehabilitation and Tipton for the Hardacre Theater apartment rehabilitation. A full list of the of the 2020 Community Catalyst Grant recipients is available at the https://www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/UserDocs/community-catalyst-july2020.pdf?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=available%C2%A0here&utm_campaign=CatalystAwardsJuly2020 Web address.
