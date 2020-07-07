CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, July 7, 2020:

STATE TROOPER ACTED APPROPRIATELY: Gov. Kim Reynolds told reporters Tuesday she believed a state trooper “acted appropriately” during a recent incident in which the SUV in which the governor was riding struck a Black Lives Matter protester. The protester said he stood in front of the moving vehicle in an attempt to speak with the governor but Reynolds said the individual “sped up and stepped in front of the vehicle intentionally.” She told a Tuesday news conference in Urbandale that “you cannot block traffic as we leave an event,” leading her to conclude “I do feel that the driver acted appropriately.”

The protesters had been urging Reynolds to sign an executive order by July 4 that would automatically restore voting rights to released felons. The governor has said she intends to make the move in time for the November election, but has no set timeline when the order on felon voting rights may be issued. Under state law, Iowa governors are not to drive themselves and state troopers are assigned to the task.