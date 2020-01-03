Capitol Digest

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Friday:

GOVERNOR SUPPORTS IOWA BASEBALL TEAMS: Gov. Kim Reynolds is going to bat for Iowa’s minor league baseball teams.

Iowa’s professional baseball teams are in limbo with an agreement that binds Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball set to expire at the end of this coming season. While extension talks have begun, no official proposals have been offered for consideration between the two sides.

The Iowa governor issued a statement this week saying she has contacted MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred urging him to support Iowa’s teams, which she noted play vital roles in the communities they serve and would be adversely affected by a MLB proposed restructuring plan that could result in several Iowa teams losing their affiliations.

“The minor league organizations in Clinton, Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Des Moines each have a positive impact not merely on the communities in which they are located, but in neighboring communities across our state and on the game of baseball itself,” Reynolds said in a letter.