Capitol Digest

GOVERNOR SUPPORTS IOWA BASEBALL TEAMS: Gov. Kim Reynolds is going to bat for Iowa’s minor league baseball teams.
Iowa’s professional baseball teams are in limbo with an agreement that binds Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball set to expire at the end of this coming season. While extension talks have begun, no official proposals have been offered for consideration between the two sides.
The Iowa governor issued a statement this week saying she has contacted MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred urging him to support Iowa’s teams, which she noted play vital roles in the communities they serve and would be adversely affected by a MLB proposed restructuring plan that could result in several Iowa teams losing their affiliations.
“The minor league organizations in Clinton, Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Des Moines each have a positive impact not merely on the communities in which they are located, but in neighboring communities across our state and on the game of baseball itself,” Reynolds said in a letter.
According to the governor, Iowa’s minor league teams benefit local businesses and provide 600 full- and part-time jobs and nearly $1 million a year in charitable contributions. The economic impact of losing three Iowa minor league teams would exceed $4 million per year, she added.
REYNOLDS PAYING UP ON LOST BET: Gov. Kim Reynolds declared she is not a sports gambler when she signed a bill into law last year that legalized sports wagering in the state effective Aug. 15. However, that did not stop her from making a “friendly wager” with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb over the outcome of the Dec. 28 Camping World Bowl game between Iowa State University and the University of Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish came out on top of the Cyclones 33-9 in the game played in Orlando, Fla., and now Reynolds’ staff is working to fulfill her pledge to send Iowa pork products from Lynch Family Farms in Waucoma to the food bank of Holcomb’s choice.
“Working on it,” was Reynolds’ spokesman Pat Garrett’s response over an inquiry if the Iowa governor had made good on her wager. The Iowa pork is being privately donated at no taxpayer expense, and it’s a matter of finalizing details of delivery, he added.
