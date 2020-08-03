CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Monday:

WEARING MASKS, RELIGIOUSLY: An interfaith group of Iowa clergy members is calling on Gov. Kim Reynolds to require Iowans to wear a mask while inside any public building when they cannot social distance.

The religious leaders made their appeal Monday at the state Capitol in Des Moines, where they delivered a petition with more than 800 signatures to the governor’s office calling for a public mask mandate.

Members of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa — a group of representatives from different faith traditions and denominations — released a “Call to Action: Protect the Health and Safety of Iowans.” They said it was backed by many religious or spiritual traditions and beliefs rooted in a humanist perspective and based on the moral value to “love your neighbor” found across most traditions and beliefs.

“We are asking the governor to sign a proclamation immediately for a statewide mandate to wear a mask inside all public places and outside when unable to social distance by at least 6 feet,” said Connie Ryan, executive director of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa.