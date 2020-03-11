CAPITOL DIGEST

LIMITED IMMUNITY: A Senate Judiciary subcommittee approved legislation Tuesday that would grant limited immunity for certain alcohol-related criminal offenses for people who in good faith seek emergency assistance for themselves or another person because of an alcohol overdose.

Under House File 684, if a person seeking assistance is younger than 21, the individual would not be prosecuted for public intoxication, possession of alcohol under the legal age, or use of a driver’s license by an underage person to obtain alcohol. The bill, which won House approval 95-3, says the reporting person must provide their name and contact information to medical or law enforcement personnel, remain on the scene until assistance arrives and cooperate with medical and law enforcement personnel.

The bill also provides immunity to the person for whom emergency assistance was sought.