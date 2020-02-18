CAPITOL DIGEST

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Louie Zumbach, R-Coggon, in response to salaries paid Linn County supervisors. The median income there would be about $65,000. The county’s three supervisors are paid $115,726 a year.

Democrats on the committee didn’t think a problem in one county should be the basis for a state law.

“This makes no sense at all,” said Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, who called it offensive that the Legislature would tell voters how much county supervisors could be paid. If voters concerned about supervisors’ salaries, he said, they can voice their opinion at the ballot box.

“You’ve done everything you can to trample local control,” Hunter told Republicans.

However, Rep. Mike Sexton, R-Rockwell City, said Linn County citizens have tried to resolve the matter through elections, including increasing the number of supervisors and then reducing the board.

“They tried to resolve the matter over several years with elections,” he said. “They’re asking us for help.”

FELON VOTING RIGHTS: The Senate Judiciary Committee passed a proposal to define restitution as it would be employed in the restoration of voting rights for felons who complete their sentences.