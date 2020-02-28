CAPITOL DIGEST

The bill also would require that all members of a county planning and zoning commission be residents of the unincorporated area of a county.

The bill passed with bipartisan support, 66-29. Democrats cast the “no” votes.

LINE OF SUCCESSION: The Iowa Senate restarted the process Thursday of amending the Iowa Constitution to clearly state the line of succession for the lieutenant governor to take over the top executive post in Iowa government if need be.

Senators voted 49-0 to approve SJR 2003, a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at addressing questions and confusion that arose when former Gov. Terry Branstad left office in 2017 and Kim Reynolds vacated the lieutenant governor’s post.

The resolution says the governor would have the power to fill a vacancy in the office of the lieutenant governor for the rest of a term. It also says that if the governor were unable to serve or left office, the lieutenant governor would become the governor.

The resolution now goes to the Iowa House, which must pass it in the exact same form. The next General Assembly also will have to approve the issue again for it to come before Iowa voters as early as the 2022 general election.