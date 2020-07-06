CAPITOL DIGEST

Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said Monday his division is offering an Iowa Fraud Fighters — Shield Your Savings public education webinar series this month.

“Fraudsters target seniors because they know these hardworking Iowans have saved for their retirements and that is where the money is,” Ommen said. “Being a victim is not a weakness; these perpetrators are professional con artists who have scammed the most sophisticated of investors.”

A True Link report on elder financial abuse estimated 1 in 3 Americans ages 65 and older were affected by financial abuse over a five-year period, with seniors losing $36.5 billion each year to financial exploitation, criminal fraud and caregiver abuse, Ommen said.

Each webinar will feature a video of Martha-Jo Ennis, a retired schoolteacher from Marion who lost her retirement savings and the money she invested from the sale of her family farm — totaling more than $1 million — to a Ponzi scheme.

The webinar series will educate and empower Iowans to combat and report investment, consumer and insurance fraud, including Medicare fraud.