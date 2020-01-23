CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020:
FLY OUR COLORS PLATE: Not crazy about Iowa’s new license plates? Iowa lawmakers have a solution.
Republican and democratic House members have introduced HF 2079 that would make available another options — a Fly Our Colors plate based on the red, white and blue of the Iowa state flag.
Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, R-Council Bluffs, one of 23 co-sponsors, said she offered the bill because so many constituents complained about the plates introduced by the Iowa Department of Transportation in 2018. The Fly Our Colors plate was one of two designs not selected by Iowans who voted on the new plates.
The proposal calls for funds from the sale of the plate to go to the Flood Mitigation Board to support flood recovery across the state.
MINIMUM WAGE HIKE: It’s unlikely a bill to raise the state minimum wage to $10.25 an hour and increase it annually by the federal cost-of-living will advance in the Iowa House.
Rep. Tim Kacena, D-Sioux City, called the increase from $7.25 an hour “modest,” but said prospects for approval in the GOP-controlled Legislature are “not very good.”
“Republicans believe wages go where the economy goes, but they aren’t going up fast enough,” he said.
Labor Committee Chairman Dave Deyoe, R-Nevada, said he’s “generally opposed” to raising the minimum wage when fast food workers are starting at a rate higher than what Kacena is proposing in HF 2076.
Deyoe said he’s “agnostic” on the minimum wage hikes.
“It doesn’t seem to help much or hurt much,” he said. “Wages already are going up, especially at the lower end of the wage scale.”
SMOKE IN THE EYES: Iowa nurses are concerned about the effect of surgical smoke, which includes surgical plume from energy-generating surgical devices, laser-generated airborne contaminants and lung-damaging dust.
However, members of a House State Government subcommittee and health care industry lobbyists expressed concern about the “aggressive” timeline in HSB 510.
The bill would require hospitals and surgery centers to retrofit their facilities before July 1, 2021, to capture and neutralize plume before it can make contact with the eyes or respiratory system of people.
Representatives of the Iowa Hospital Association and UnityPoint Health said many hospitals and surgery centers have smoke evacuation systems and others are moving to implement filtration equipment.
The subcommittee decided to revisit the issue after interest groups have time to gather more information.
DOG DAY AFTERNOON: Animal advocates from across Iowa spent Wednesday at the Statehouse prodding legislators to approve tougher animal protection law.
Members of the Iowa Pet Alliance spent their 10th annual lobby day pushing for passage of HF 737, a bill to increase penalties for animal abuse, neglect and torture; remove an owner exemption that currently bars an individual from being charged with abusing their own pet; clarify standards of care requirements, including food, water and shelter; and also require mental health evaluations.
“Iowa’s current animal cruelty laws are woefully inadequate,” said Haley Anderson, the alliance’s executive director.
“Currently in Iowa, an individual can beat a puppy to death with a bat and receive no criminal penalty, and pet owners are barred from being charged with animal abuse for abusing their own pet. This is not reflective of Iowa values,” added Anderson, who noted Iowa currently ranks 48th in the nation for animal protection laws, according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund.
CHICKADEE CHECKOFF PUSHED: Officials in the state Department of Natural Resources are reminding Iowans who will soon file their 2019 income tax returns that they can direct part or all of their refunds to bolster the state’s Fish and Wildlife Fund.
The fund — popularly known as the “Chickadee Checkoff” — is a mechanism the Iowa Legislature created in the 1980s for Iowa citizens to donate to wildlife conservation on the Iowa state tax form.
More than 7,200 Iowans donated roughly $140,000 last spring — or about $19.24 per donor — when completing their 2018 tax forms, which is about $8,000 less than the previous two years.
“Those contributions go directly to habitat development and restoration programs that are so important for natural resources and for some of Iowa’s most vulnerable animal species,” said Stephanie Shepherd, a DNR wildlife biologist. “The funds help improve wildlife habit, restore native wildlife and provide opportunities for citizens to learn about our natural resources.”
Iowans wishing to donate next to the Fish and Wildlife Check-Off will find it on line 57 of the 1040 tax form.
“If every Iowa taxpayer donated just $1, it would mean $1.5 million for wildlife and natural resource conservation,” Shepherd said.
ARMED ATTORNEYS: County attorneys and assistant county attorneys, who say it is not uncommon to receive threats of death and violence, would be allowed to obtain a professional permit to carry weapons under SF 587, a proposal advanced to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
“You haven’t been doing your job long if you haven’t been threatened,” Assistant Polk County Attorney Bret Lucas said.
You have free articles remaining.
Signs on county buildings prohibiting weapons will not deter people who threaten him, including a defendant who threatened him in open court, Lucas said.
“In many cases, I have been their sole source of pain,” he said. “It can create tremendous animosity.”
Under current law, a professional permit to carry may be issued when a person’s employment reasonably justifies them being armed.
Sen. Kevin Kinney, D-Oxford, a former Johnson County sheriff’s deputy, supported the change, with an amendment to require the same level of training and annual qualification that was included in a bill to allow EMTs to carry.
At a subcommittee meeting, no one spoke against the bill. Only the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers have registered in opposition.
The county attorneys could not carry in schools, and judges could decide whether to permit guns in courthouses.
POLE VAULT MANDATE: Organizations sponsoring high schools track meets would be required to include pole vaulting under HF 2100.
Including pole vaulting would be a condition of maintaining registration with the Iowa Department of Education on or after July 1, according to the proposal from Rep. Tedd Gassman, R-Scarville.
The bill would not require pole vaulting to be included in a track meet if no participating school has a pole vaulter.
REFEREE PROTECTION: Legislation intended to enhance criminal penalties and civil liability protections for sports officials, umpires and referees failed to clear a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Wednesday.
Sen. Tom Shipley, R-Nodaway, said assaults and abuse of sports officials by spectators, athletes and their parents is “really a serious, serious issue” and parts of SF 2023 had merit.
But the bill, he said, also had “a lot of way loose ends” that probably need more study before lawmakers proceed with the issue.
Provisions included enhancing the penalty to a Class D felony carrying a prison term of up to five years for assaulting a sports official.
Sen. Rich Taylor, D-Mount Pleasant, agreed the issue was worthy of attention, but he was concerned there would be a growing list of people who would seek similar enhanced protections if lawmakers started down that road.
SUICIDE INFO ON STUDENT ID: Senate Education Committee members voted unanimously Wednesday to require schools to print the Your Life Iowa crisis hotline telephone number on identification cards issued to Iowa students in seventh to 12th grades.
SSB 3020 was amended to replace the national suicide prevention number with the Iowa numbers: (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398.
Sen. Jeff Edler, R-State Center, said school districts would have the option of expanding the program to include students in the fifth and sixth grades if they so choose.
The bill did not require schools to issue new ID cards so many might wait until the 2020-21 school year to comply with the new state mandate.
“This is just one more tool in the tool box” in addressing concerns about mental health and suicide issues among Iowa’s teenagers, Edler said.
The bill now goes to the full Senate for consideration.
CLOSING LIFE SENTENCE LOOPHOLE: A Senate Judiciary subcommittee voted 3-0 Wednesday to advance legislation intended to close a potential loophole in Iowa’s mandatory life prison sentence for a Class A felony convictions.
SF 2007 defines a life prison sentence in Class A felonies as pertaining to a defendant’s “natural life,” regardless of any life-sustaining procedures that may be used during his or her sentence.
The bill is in response to a situation that arose last year when an inmate convicted of murder and serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary brought legal action, arguing his prison term was fulfilled when he briefly died during a medical emergency 2015 when his heart was restarted five times at a hospital.
The prison inmate claimed his life sentence was fulfilled because he momentarily had died and that he should be released.
The court rejected the legal argument.
But Sen. Zach Whiting, R-Spirit Lake, who chaired the subcommittee, called it a “loophole that needs to be closed.”
“This isn’t what the Legislature intended,” he said. “For this provision, death means dead, and your life sentence is discharged when you’re dead.”
The bill now moves to the full committee for consideration.
— Des Moines Bureau