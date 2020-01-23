CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020:

FLY OUR COLORS PLATE: Not crazy about Iowa’s new license plates? Iowa lawmakers have a solution.

Republican and democratic House members have introduced HF 2079 that would make available another options — a Fly Our Colors plate based on the red, white and blue of the Iowa state flag.

Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, R-Council Bluffs, one of 23 co-sponsors, said she offered the bill because so many constituents complained about the plates introduced by the Iowa Department of Transportation in 2018. The Fly Our Colors plate was one of two designs not selected by Iowans who voted on the new plates.

The proposal calls for funds from the sale of the plate to go to the Flood Mitigation Board to support flood recovery across the state.

MINIMUM WAGE HIKE: It’s unlikely a bill to raise the state minimum wage to $10.25 an hour and increase it annually by the federal cost-of-living will advance in the Iowa House.

Rep. Tim Kacena, D-Sioux City, called the increase from $7.25 an hour “modest,” but said prospects for approval in the GOP-controlled Legislature are “not very good.”