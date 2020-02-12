Capitol Digest

K-12 SCHOOL AID IMPASSE: House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, held out hope legislative Republicans in the House and Senate will be able to close their $15 million difference on K-12 school aid for next year in time to beat Thursday’s statutory deadline. House members voted 52-48 Tuesday to approve a 2.5 percent increase that matches the level requested by Gov. Kim Reynolds. GOP legislators defended the funding level over charges by House Democrats it was inadequate when school officials say they need 3.75 percent. A Democratic amendment to go to 3 percent failed, and Grassley said he was optimistic talks with majority GOP senators would yield a final agreement. “I know we have the ability to fund this,” the House speaker said. Earlier this week, the Senate passed a 2.1 percent increase on a party-line vote. Both chambers have approved legislation to provide increased funding to address funding inequities on transportation and per-pupil issues.

HAND-HELD DEVICE BAN ADVANCES: Motorists would not be able to use hand-held electronic devices under legislation aimed at reducing distractions while driving that cleared the House Transportation Committee. Representatives voted 21-0 to advance House File 2119 to the House debate calendar. The measure would extend Iowa’s texting ban to prohibit drivers from using a smartphone or other electronic device they would hold in their hand while operating a motor vehicle. Violating the provision would be a moving offense carrying a $100 fine, but there would be a “grace period” from July 1 to next Jan. 1 when only warnings would be issued for violations. “It’s for safety. We’ve all been on the highway driving 70 mph and you look over and someone’s weaving in another lane and they’re looking at a phone for whatever reason,” said Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge. “I think it’s as dangerous as drunken driving.” Drivers would be able to use electronic communication devices in hands-free mode that were physically or electronically integrated into their vehicles or could be operated with minimal contact. The prohibition would not apply to public safety agencies performing official duties, health care professionals dealing with emergencies, or in cases where a motorist was reporting an emergency.