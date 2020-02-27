CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020:
CORONAVIRUS CONCERN: Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, said Wednesday she has concerns about the worldwide coronavirus outbreak but also sees an opportunity as the state builds its technology capacities.
Durham said 2019 was a tough year for Iowa to attract business projects due to trade uncertainty. That work was just beginning to see growth when concerns over the coronavirus hit U.S. markets hard this week.
“All these projects are popping, and our pipeline for new projects is as robust as I’ve seen for a very long time — but then what happened Monday with the stock exchange,” she said. “So is this a black swan? I don’t know. I can’t predict that, but I can tell you this is concerning.”
Durham noted the state’s regent universities have requested $4 million for the development of four “bio-economy platforms” that include vaccines and immunotherapy.
She hopes concerns over the coronavirus will bring back the supply chain on drugs and nutraceuticals — now coming from China — to U.S. soil, which could present Iowa with an opportunity.
“I’m supportive of research that has a line of sight to the marketplace, playing to our strength,” she said. “We should own it.”
Nutraceuticals are foods or food products that supplement a diet and can assist in treating or preventing disease. Examples are antioxidants, vitamins, herbals and fortified dairy products.
Durham told legislators she’s seeking a fiscal 2021 status quo budget except for a $500,000 increase for marketing to do more “buzz building” with advertising that touts Iowa as a place with skilled jobs and quality-of-life opportunities for people likely to move.
PARING HISTORIC TAX CREDITS: The state official in charge of Iowa’s economic development and finance authorities told lawmakers Wednesday she believes the state tax credits for the restoration of historic properties no longer should be available to Iowans who own and occupy the property.
Debi Durham said she reviewed the tax credits dating back to 2016 and found some state taxpayer funds went to remodeling projects that likely would have happened without the historic preservative tax credits.
“We’re not saying that those people who have a business, of buying up old homes and selling them off — we see that as a business endeavor, and we’re not stopping that,” Durham told members of a House-Senate joint economic development budget subcommittee. “But I do not believe it’s in the interest of the taxpayers to be paying people who could afford to do their own remodeling.”
Durham said she is recommending legislators change the rules for the state’s historic preservation tax credits, so someone who plans to live in a property that’s fixed up is no longer eligible for a state grant.
The director of both the state Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority said the state should continue offering tax credits to nonprofits that rehabilitate historic buildings into residential property.
JUSTICES ON THE ROAD: Justices of the Iowa Supreme Court announced Wednesday they will hear oral arguments in the Des Moines Roosevelt High School auditorium on March 9.
The oral arguments are open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. at 4419 Center St. A public reception with the justices will follow in the school media center. Earlier in the day, the justices will meet with Roosevelt students to discuss the Iowa judicial system and the role of courts in Iowa.
In the evening session, the justices will hear attorneys argue the case of state of Iowa v. Charles Edward Ross from Cerro Gordo County.
Ross pleaded guilty to possession of a tool with intent to use it in the unlawful removal of a theft detection device. He is accused of using bolt cutters to cut a padlock from a steel cable securing a riding lawn mower on display.
On appeal, Ross contends his guilty plea to possessing the tool had no factual basis and should be rejected because the padlock and steel cable do not amount to a “theft detection device” within the meaning of state law.
SENATE CONFIRMATIONS: The Iowa Senate voted Wednesday to confirm two more of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ appointees.
On a 49-0 vote, senators confirmed Kelly Kennedy Garcia as director of the Iowa Department of Human Services.
The senators also unanimously confirmed Jeff Plagge as superintendent of the Iowa Division of Banking. Plagge, who previously was president & chief executive officer of Northwest Financial Corp, replaced Ron Hansen, who stepped down Sept. 16.
Garcia, formerly the deputy executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, became the DHS director on Nov. 1, replacing Jerry Foxhoven.
Gerd Clabaugh, director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, served as interim DHS director after Reynolds asked Foxhoven to resign last June. Foxhoven has since filed a $2 million wrongful termination claim against the state.
— Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau