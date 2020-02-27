CAPITOL DIGEST

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Durham said she is recommending legislators change the rules for the state’s historic preservation tax credits, so someone who plans to live in a property that’s fixed up is no longer eligible for a state grant.

The director of both the state Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority said the state should continue offering tax credits to nonprofits that rehabilitate historic buildings into residential property.

JUSTICES ON THE ROAD: Justices of the Iowa Supreme Court announced Wednesday they will hear oral arguments in the Des Moines Roosevelt High School auditorium on March 9.

The oral arguments are open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. at 4419 Center St. A public reception with the justices will follow in the school media center. Earlier in the day, the justices will meet with Roosevelt students to discuss the Iowa judicial system and the role of courts in Iowa.

In the evening session, the justices will hear attorneys argue the case of state of Iowa v. Charles Edward Ross from Cerro Gordo County.

Ross pleaded guilty to possession of a tool with intent to use it in the unlawful removal of a theft detection device. He is accused of using bolt cutters to cut a padlock from a steel cable securing a riding lawn mower on display.