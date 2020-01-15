Capitol Digest

“We support an Iowa constitutional amendment to clarify that a right to abortion is not guaranteed by the state of Iowa Constitution,” the bishops said in their joint statement. “The Iowa Supreme Court, in a June 2018 decision, struck down the law requiring a three-day waiting period before an abortion is performed. In pursuit of that decision, the court claimed that the Iowa Constitution provided for a fundamental right to abortion. Such a claim is groundless, given that for 115 years the same state of Iowa Constitution served as the basis for a legislative ban on abortion except to save the life of a mother.”