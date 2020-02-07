Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative, state government and Capitol news items of interest from Thursday:
BRANSTAD STAYING IN CHINA, FAMILY RETURNING: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday that her former boss, U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, plans to stay in Beijing while China deals with a serious outbreak of the coronavirus.
The governor told her weekly news conference that she has not spoken with the former Iowa governor, but her staff has and received indications he planned to stay in the Asian nation.
“We’re not sure what Chris (Terry Branstad’s wife) is going to do, but the kids are planning on coming back,” Reynolds said, referring to their daughter, her husband and their two children. They have been living in a guesthouse at the U.S. ambassador’s complex in Beijing.
Reynolds was joined at her weekly news conference by state health officials who reiterated that two Iowans who recently returned to the United States from China are being tested for coronavirus, with results expected in a couple of days.
The two, who were not identified, are under voluntary home confinement as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitors them for the respiratory virus that has sickened thousands in China and across the world.
No coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Iowa, said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state epidemiologist and medical director for the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Reynolds called the situation “very fluid,” but assured Iowans that “the risk is low” and that state officials do have a response plan in the event that it is needed.
NEGOTIATIONS UNDERWAY: Republican leaders at the Statehouse said talks are underway to close differences on state funding for K-12 schools with an eye on meeting a deadline next Thursday for legislators to set the increase in state supplemental aid to K-12 schools for the fiscal 2021 school year.
Republicans, who control both chambers, are about $16 million apart.
The Senate plan increases state aid portion of K-12 education funding by 2.1 percent, and the House approach provides a 2.5 percent increase to match Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recommendation.
“Our expectation is to follow the 30-day guideline. That’s still the objective we’re working towards getting done,” said House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford.
Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said the goal is to come up with a compromise that can be approved next week.
“I’m not going to tell them what to do,” the governor said. “I thought it was a good start. The bottom line is we’re making historic investments in K12 education.”
Thursday also marked the arrival of the governor’s proposal in legislation form to provide income and property tax relief and fund environmental and natural resources initiatives using proceeds from a 1-cent increase in the state sales tax.
Whitver said there were parts of Senate Study Bill 3116 “that we really, really like, and there are things that we want to continue to improve. But it’s still early in the process for a tax bill. Usually those take a lot longer and happen more towards the end of session,” he said.
Grassley also expected a slow, deliberate discussion of the major topic that lawmakers will face this year “if we decide to do something” and “what that may or may not look like.” He said the bill had a lot of moving parts that will require some study.
“Whenever you’re talking about a $540 million sales tax increase, it’s going to take time to have those conversations. I wouldn’t say that there’s anything right now that I see that’s on the fast track,” Grassley said.
FREE TAX PREPARATION HELP: Officials with the Iowa Department of Human Services are reminding Iowans with low to moderate income and those residents who are elderly or have disabilities that they can get free tax preparation services at sites throughout the state.
Funding for the initiative comes from a two-year grant through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance grant program — an Internal Revenue Service initiative that promotes and supports free tax preparation services for the underserved in urban and non-urban locations.
The Department of Human Services contracts with the Iowa Center for Economic Success to promote and deliver the tax preparation services through coalition partners across the state at http://theiowacenter.org/taxes/ or at http://irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/ web address.
During the 2018 filing season, DHS officials say more than 141,000 Iowa families claimed more than $61.7 million in Earned Income Tax Credits. By visiting a VITA site, Iowans can access IRS-trained and certified volunteers who can help them determine if they qualify for the EITC and other refundable tax credits, such as the Child Tax Credit or education credits. Volunteers at these sites also prepare and e-file (electronically file) tax returns at no cost.
IOWA STAYS WET: Both statewide precipitation and temperatures were above average in January, according to the state’s latest water summary update.
“January 2020 was another wetter-than-normal month, making the last 24 months the wettest on record in Iowa,” said Tim Hall, coordinator of hydrology resources for the state Department of Natural Resources.
Iowa had 1.27 inches of precipitation in January, above the normal level of 0.92 inch. Temperatures averaged 23 degrees, 3.6 degrees above normal.
Bloomfield recorded the highest temperature of the month at 63 degrees on Jan. 9, while Logan recorded the lowest at minus 16 on Jan. 21.
Above-average snowfall also blanketed much of the state, with an average snowfall of 11.2 inches — 3.5 inches above average.
Streamflow conditions in the state have decreased slightly from last month, according to the update, and now are rated as above normal in most places. Nearly the entire Mississippi River and Missouri River basins are free from drought and dryness.
The report is available at iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.
ENERGY GRANTS AVAILABLE: the Iowa Energy Center Board and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced Thursday the opening of the second round of the center’s grant program facilitate energy-related economic development in Iowa.
Grant awards will range from $10,000 to $1 million. However, most grants awarded will be in the $150,000 to $300,000 range.
The program will begin accepting pre-applications Feb. 20, and submissions that support projects and initiatives aligning with the Iowa Energy Plan will be accepted through iowagrants.gov until March 19.
The grant program is funded by gas and electric utilities across Iowa and open to Iowa businesses, colleges, universities and private nonprofit agencies and foundations.
The program supports projects that provide a benefit to Iowa’s residential and commercial customers. Projects also must aid in the implementation of at least one focus area: technology-based research and development, workforce development, support for rural and underserved areas, biomass, natural-gas expansion in underserved areas, electric grid modernization and alternative fuel vehicles.
More information is available at the iowaeda.com/energy.
ARMED ATTORNEYS: County attorneys and assistant county attorneys, who say it is not uncommon to receive threats of death and violence, would be allowed to obtain a professional permit to carry weapons under legislation that passed the Iowa Senate on Thursday.
”I believe this is a smart policy for Iowa, and it certainly affords our county attorneys and assistant county attorneys the best protection possible,” said Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Altoona, floor manager of Senate File 2095, which passed on a 47-1 vote.
Under current law, a professional permit to carry may be issued when a person’s employment reasonably justifies them being armed. The bill, which goes to the Iowa House, requires the county attorneys and their assistants to undergo training and annual qualification.
HOUSE TRANSPORTATION ACTION: The House Transportation Committee voted 21-0 to approve two bills that now go to the full House for consideration.
House File 2097 would require the state Department of Transportation to install and maintain adult changing stations in facilities at rest area.
The committee also approved House File 2004, which would require the construction and maintenance of “rumble strips” on paved county roads with a 55 mph speed limit where they intersect with a major state or U.S. highway.
LIVESTOCK MATRIX IN 89 COUNTIES: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported Thursday that 89 of Iowa’s 99 counties notified the agency by Jan. 31 that they plan to evaluate construction permit applications and proposed animal confinement locations by using the state’s master matrix.
According to the agency, the master matrix applies to producers who must get a construction permit to build, expand or modify a totally roofed facility. Generally, these are confinement feeding operations with at least 2,500 finishing hogs, 1,000 beef cattle or 715 mature dairy cows.
Animal confinement producers who need a construction permit before building in counties that use the matrix must meet additional requirements, according to DNR officials. Producers qualify by choosing a site and using practices that reduce effects on air, water and the community. Counties that adopt the master matrix can provide more input to producers on site selection, and proposed structures and facility management.
Participating counties score each master matrix submitted in their county and can recommend that DNR approve or deny the construction permit. They also can join in DNR visits to a proposed confinement site. While all counties may submit comments to DNR during the permitting process, counties that adopt the master matrix also can appeal a preliminary permit to the state Environmental Protection Commission.
The counties that chose not to the matrix in 2020 included Davis, Des Moines, Keokuk, Lee, Mahaska, Osceola, Plymouth, Wapello, Warren and Washington.
— Gazette Des Moines Bureau