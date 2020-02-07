Capitol Digest

Whitver said there were parts of Senate Study Bill 3116 “that we really, really like, and there are things that we want to continue to improve. But it’s still early in the process for a tax bill. Usually those take a lot longer and happen more towards the end of session,” he said.

Grassley also expected a slow, deliberate discussion of the major topic that lawmakers will face this year “if we decide to do something” and “what that may or may not look like.” He said the bill had a lot of moving parts that will require some study.

“Whenever you’re talking about a $540 million sales tax increase, it’s going to take time to have those conversations. I wouldn’t say that there’s anything right now that I see that’s on the fast track,” Grassley said.

FREE TAX PREPARATION HELP: Officials with the Iowa Department of Human Services are reminding Iowans with low to moderate income and those residents who are elderly or have disabilities that they can get free tax preparation services at sites throughout the state.

Funding for the initiative comes from a two-year grant through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance grant program — an Internal Revenue Service initiative that promotes and supports free tax preparation services for the underserved in urban and non-urban locations.