Capitol Notebook: Gov. Reynolds names new chief of staff

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ chief of staff is moving on to lead the national Republican Governors Association, and her new chief of staff is a former official in former President Donald Trump’s administration.

Reynolds announced Tuesday that chief of staff Sara Craig Gongol is leaving for another role. Later Tuesday, the Republican Governors Association announced Craig Gongol will become the organization’s new executive director.

Reynolds announced she is promoting Taryn Frideres, who is currently her chief operating officer, to chief of staff effective Dec. 1.

“The chief of staff position is incredibly demanding in normal times, but when you add a worldwide pandemic, a derecho, floods, and more on top of it, it is all consuming,” Reynolds said in a news release. “Sara devoted herself to this state and helped me usher in a bold agenda that will pay dividends for years to come. I’m so grateful for her leadership and am excited for what’s to come.”

Frideres, an attorney, has worked in the private sector, as a staffer to U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, in the U.S. State Department under Trump, and as deputy to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, according to the governor’s news release. She joined Reynolds’ office in January 2021. She is a native of Denison and holds degrees from Drake University and the University of Iowa College of Law.

“Taryn has played a central role in my administration over the last two years as chief operating officer, and I’m thrilled for her to become my chief of staff,” Reynolds said. “Her experience at the federal level and her proven leadership skills will be a great asset as I begin my second full term.”

The Republican Governors Association is a political group that works to support and elect Republican candidates for governor across the country.

Iowa Medicaid honored

Efforts by the state to support Iowa Medicaid workers were recognized by the National Association of Medicaid Directors, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

The national organization included Iowa in its Spotlight for Innovation Award in recognition of Iowa’s “critical efforts to implement new and creative ways to support their staff amid hiring shortages and Medicaid member enrollment growth,” the state department said.

“Iowa is a shining example of what Medicaid agencies can accomplish when they have clear goals and dedication to creating the best program possible,” Dianne Hasselman, interim executive director of the National Association of Medicaid Directors, said in a news release. “Workforce is a real challenge everywhere, and when you couple that with the unprecedented enrollment growth Medicaid has experienced, the challenge is compounded. Iowa found a way to make these challenges a benefit for their Medicaid members and a model solution for the country.”

The state agency said it has focused on “building a high-capacity team within the realities of a small staff and global workforce shortages.”

“A modernized and more cohesive workforce is key to achieving our Iowa Medicaid mission, vision and values and to reflect our direction from our federal partners. We’ve come a long way, and I am so proud to work alongside such dedicated and passionate team members who continue to improve Medicaid for our members and providers every day,” Iowa Medicaid Director Elizabeth Matney said in a news release.

Iowa, states settle with Walmart

Iowa was among the states that reached a $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart over allegations that the company contributed to opioid abuse by failing to properly monitor the dispensing of opioids at its stores, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office announced.

Iowa would receive nearly $20 million from the multi-state settlement, Miller’s office said.

While the settlement has been approved by a leadership group of attorneys general and attorneys representing local governments, it still must be approved by a total of 43 states.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office was one of the lead negotiators on the deal, the office said.

“Too many lives have been lost or devastated by the opioid epidemic,” Miller said in the news release. “My fellow attorneys general and I are holding accountable the companies that created and fueled this crisis. This deal with Walmart adds to the important progress we've already achieved through our settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors.”

Miller’s office said leaders in the negotiations are optimistic the settlement will be approved by the required 43 states by the end of this year, and that local governments will join the deal during the first quarter of next year.

By that time, Miller will no longer be attorney General. The Democrat lost in last week’s election to Republican Brenna Bird.