Carson King named to board of Puppy Jake Foundation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carson King continues to find ways to give back.

King was named to the board of directors for the Puppy Jake Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based out of Des Moines that helps military veterans through the assistance of professionally trained service dogs.

"I'm honored to be part of the board of Puppy Jake that dedicates so much to changing the lives of the veterans who need it," King said.

King gained notoriety last year when his sign seeking beer money during an ESPN Game Day telecast from the Iowa State-Iowa football game in Ames on Sept. 14, 2019 went viral, leading to a donation of over $3 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Since then, he has established his own non-profit organization, the Carson King Foundation, which helps Iowa communities set up fundraisers for those in need and supports a variety of causes.

The board also added Lisa Russell, the owner of Scuba Creative, a company that provides businesses with resources to execute public relations, public affairs and marketing projects.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0