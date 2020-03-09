Cedar Falls grandmother on ship with confirmed coronavirus cases to enter quarantine

CEDAR FALLS — A Northeast Iowa woman stuck on a cruise ship with confirmed coronavirus cases off the coast of California will disembark Monday, her granddaughter confirmed.
LaVina Fuller, 83, of Cedar Falls, who is traveling with her sister, Ruth, on the Grand Princess cruise ship, has been off the coast of Oakland, California, since this weekend after a 71-year-old passenger died, purportedly of the COVID-19 virus, just as the ship was leaving Hawaii and headed for its final stop in Ensenada, Mexico, according to the Mercury News.
After the death, 19 crew members and two passengers tested positive for COVID-19. The ship only tested 45 people, however, and public health officials were gearing up to test the remaining 3,490 passengers and crew at quarantine sites.
Complicating matters was the fact that Fuller ran out of the life-saving medication that would prevent a stroke, prompting her granddaughter, Ally Latta of Cedar Falls, to post an urgent plea for help to Facebook on Saturday.
"The ship is not communicating. The CA Dept. of Health is not communicating," Latta wrote, noting she and her family had also tried contacting the Centers for Disease Control, Coast Guard and other emergency personnel, to no avail.
"She will run out tonight and could have a stroke within hours," Latta added.
Several hours later, Latta wrote an update that said Fuller had received three more days of her needed medication.
"Please continue to pray that no one else on this cruise ship gets infected with coronavirus and that my sweet family stays healthy during the next steps of quarantine and beyond," Latta wrote.
Reached Monday, Latta said she heard her grandmother and more than 3,500 others on the ship will finally dock in Oakland at noon Pacific time.
Once the ship is docked, passengers in need of medical support or hospitalization will disembark first, along with those who are symptomatic or have tested positive for coronavirus. Then the nearly 1,000 Californians on the ship will get off, followed by those from outside the state, according to the Mercury News.
"They were told they will de-board in Oakland today and then head to Travis (Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif.)," Latta told The Courier on Monday. "Trying to find out now if they will be in the first group, or when they will get off. Our goal is to keep grandma with her sister for the quarantine, as she is helping grandma with her medications. Her sister is a California resident, which will complicate it a bit."
Later on Monday, Latta said the family learned Fuller will enter the quarantine with her sister, Ruth, with whom she had been traveling.
"Big relief for everyone," Latta said. "We are all very thankful for everyone’s response and help getting her prescriptions. Hopefully they stay healthy during their quarantine and she can be back soon!"
The news comes on the heels of the first three Iowans who tested positive for COVID-19 after a different cruise in Egypt, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The individuals — one between the ages of 41 and 60 and two between the ages of 61 and 80 — are all from Johnson County, according to IDPH. Two of the individuals had underlying health conditions, but one did not, and none required hospitalization.
The news was announced Sunday night by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
"Iowa has been proactively preparing for the likelihood of a positive test in Iowa with strategic planning and safety measures," Reynolds said Sunday night. "While these are the first cases, it may not be the last and it’s why Iowans must continue to practice safe habits like hand washing and staying home from work when sick."
COVID-19 was first linked to an outbreak in Wuhan, China, but cases have subsequently been identified in several countries, including the U.S. These are the first cases identified in Iowa. Confirmatory testing is pending at CDC, according to IDPH.
For more information about novel coronavirus, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1.