Cedar Falls grandmother on ship with confirmed coronavirus cases to enter quarantine

Several hours later, Latta wrote an update that said Fuller had received three more days of her needed medication.

"Please continue to pray that no one else on this cruise ship gets infected with coronavirus and that my sweet family stays healthy during the next steps of quarantine and beyond," Latta wrote.

Reached Monday, Latta said she heard her grandmother and more than 3,500 others on the ship will finally dock in Oakland at noon Pacific time.

Once the ship is docked, passengers in need of medical support or hospitalization will disembark first, along with those who are symptomatic or have tested positive for coronavirus. Then the nearly 1,000 Californians on the ship will get off, followed by those from outside the state, according to the Mercury News.

"They were told they will de-board in Oakland today and then head to Travis (Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif.)," Latta told The Courier on Monday. "Trying to find out now if they will be in the first group, or when they will get off. Our goal is to keep grandma with her sister for the quarantine, as she is helping grandma with her medications. Her sister is a California resident, which will complicate it a bit."