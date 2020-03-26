Cellphone data shows Iowans doing so-so on social distancing

Logsdon speculated that in Winneshiek County and other rural areas, people who may have a 10-mile, one-way trip to the supermarket probably tend to keep more food supplies on hand than people who have only blocks to go.

“It’s just a matter of efficiency,” Logsdon said, as well as the availability of food. “Everybody has a freezer. Everyone is a farmer or knows a farmer they buy quarters (of beef or pork) from.”

In Cedar County, where Unacast said distance traveled has decreased by 18 percent, Supervisor Dawn Smith of Durant thinks people are trying to shelter-at-home, but “in a rural county, we have to get in a car and drive.”

Unless Cedar County residents work at local service industries or in the schools, they commute to jobs in Iowa City, the Quad Cities and other communities, Smith said.

“We have a lot of ag, and it’s moving like normal,” she said. “Truck drivers are hauling. Farmers are still doing all of their business. Seed corn has to be delivered. Even though there is a virus, we have to get the crops in the ground in a timely manner. Livestock feed has not stopped moving.”