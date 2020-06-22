Challenge accepted, but no details yet for Ernst-Greenfield debates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s proposal for six debates with challenger Theresa Greenfield drew quick responses Monday from the rival and her allies, who called it a stunt that highlights the incumbent’s weakness going into the November election.

Ernst, a first-term Republican, called for debates — two each in August, September and October.

“You know, I haven’t heard Theresa Greenfield say one thing that Chuck Schumer hasn’t told her to say,” Ernst said in a video posted Monday. “And that’s not what Iowans expect in a leader. Let’s let Iowans hear what we have to say.”

Schumer, a New York Democrat, is the U.S. Senate minority leader whose leadership political action committee backed Greenfield in the five-way Democratic primary election held earlier this month.

“Of course, Theresa looks forward to debates this fall,” her campaign responded. It noted that Greenfield participated in three televised debates and six public forums before the primary.

Her campaign said the Des Moines real estate executive currently is accepting invitations from “media partners.” It did not say if it was planning to accept invitations from unaffiliated debate sponsors. Neither did it indicate whether Greenfield would agree to all six debates or to the schedule Ernst proposed.