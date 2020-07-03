Charles City high school athlete subjected to racial taunts during Waverly-Shell Rock game

Fisher, the high school principal and athletic director, has also been in "leadership discussions" with Waverly-Shell Rock leaders to "discuss this and how to move forward," Fisher said.

"This isn't about them. This is something that happens pervasively in society that students of color have to deal with everywhere," he said. "Waverly has been dealing with it to the best of their ability."

The Charles City school district sent a message to families and staff Wednesday morning condemning the remarks, a copy of which the Charles City Press posted Wednesday.

"We feel compelled to speak out and bring light to the situations that routinely happen to our kids," said the statement, which was signed by Fisher, five principals at Charles City and the school's six members of the senior leadership team.

"Our students must know we have their backs regardless of the circumstances, and that we are fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with them to end oppression and to create the world that we know is possible," the statement continued. "Our state and nation needs to know that our thoughts, words, and actions matter. We must do better. We must be better."