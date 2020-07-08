Coronavirus pandemic saps Iowa casino revenue by about 20%

One new element that did not require on-site casino attendance in fiscal 2020 was the Aug. 15, 2019, arrival of legalized sports wagering with an online betting option that proved to be a financial savior for many casinos, Ohorilko noted.

College and pro football seasons got sports wagering off to “a very positive” start, and many casinos were seeing a surge in overall gambling activity early in the fiscal year — until the pandemic reversed their fortunes in a big way.

“The numbers would have been lower had the facilities not been able to offer sports betting,” the administrator said.

Currently, Ohorilko said all of the 19 state-licensed casinos are in relatively good financial shape and able to cover debt — six benefited from federal Payroll Protection Program. But he noted that “it’s still really hard to tell what to expect” in the future as the pandemic continues to buffet the nation and economy.

“Things are still moving along. I think everyone is cautiously optimistic that everything will be OK, but it really is too early to tell how the market is going to respond,” he said. “At this point, there are still so many questions.”