Coronavirus zaps state tax collections

The panel kept its 4.1 percent growth estimate for fiscal 2022, but the nearly $8.2 billion projection is now down $375 million from the March estimate made just as the virus was spreading into Iowa.

Shortly after that March REC meeting, Lyons said “our world and life as we knew it was turned upside down due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the United States. This has exacted a tremendous toll across our state in terms of suffering and loss of life in addition to the economic impact.”

Even so, REC chairman David Roederer, head of the state Department of Management and Reynolds’ budget director, said Iowa is aided financially by strong reserves.

Aos, he said, the billions of dollars in federal funds being funneled to individuals, businesses and government is helping the state weather the “self-induced” economic “coma” that was necessary to halt the novel coronavirus spread.

“I believe that, while bruised and somewhat battered, our fundamentals are still quite strong in this state,” Roederer said in offering the most-optimistic view of Iowa’s economic future under an ongoing pandemic.