COVID-19 causes Iowa liquor sales surge

Case sales of standard-sized 750 milliliter bottles increased by 51 percent, a surge that caused agency officials to conclude the sales spike “is believed to be due to increased, by-the-bottle purchases by consumers.”

“We can’t be certain that these sales figures demonstrate an increase in personal consumption. Iowans may have simply changed where they are continuing to enjoy their favorite spirits products,” said division administrator Stephen Larson. “Regardless, we encourage all Iowans who choose to consume alcohol to always do so in a moderate and responsible manner.”

Despite being ordered closed to the public for sit-down service, bars and restaurants have been granted temporary alcohol sales privileges to help generate much-needed revenue. Gov. Kim Reynolds also issued a proclamation allowing bars and restaurants to sell unopened bottles of liquor to-go.

On the week that Reynolds took that action in March, the division’s case sales of 50 milliliter bottles of liquor increased 60 percent over sales the same week in 2019.

The governor signed another proclamation March 31 allowing bars and restaurants to sell mixed drinks and cocktails made on-site to-go. In the week that followed, the division’s case sales of 750 milliliter bottles of liquor increased by almost 20 percent.