Delayed census data creates uncertainty for Iowa redistricting process

Conventional wisdom has been that urban areas generally represented by Democrats will pick up seats and House and Senate districts and rural counties represented by Republicans will lose them. That could diminish the GOP majorities of 32-18 in the Senate and 59-41 with one vacancy in the House.

However, to the extent the shift is rural Iowans moving to cities, “we wouldn’t necessarily expect, for example, Republicans to become Democrats.”

Based on previous redistricting cycles, one impact will be the number of legislators, either from the same party or opposite parties, thrown together in new districts, Hagle said. If rural districts grow in size, that could impact Republicans more than Democrats.

However, he cautioned that electoral outcomes in Iowa aren’t necessarily determined by Democrats and Republicans.

“As usual it’s how the no-party voters go that determines statewide races. Less so, of course, at the state legislative level.”

Also, the 2022 elections are more than a year away.

“Right now it would seem that those elections will be good for Republicans for a variety of reasons,” Hagle said. “If so, it might also bode well for Republicans in 2024 — depending, as always, on candidates, including the ones at the top of the ticket. That could mean that any seeming advantage Democrats get from redistricting might not have an effect until 2026 or beyond.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0