Democrats hit Miller-Meeks over COVID-19 treatment Trump touted

Democrats are launching a limited ad campaign telling Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks to “stop putting Iowans’ lives at risk” by recommending a COVID-19 treatment the FDA now warns against.

The 50-second YouTube ad by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee includes clips from various news reports on the FDA rescinding authorization for the use of hydroxychloroquine in treatment of COVID-19 because of the risks and lack of benefits.

It will target swing voters in the 24-county 2nd District that includes Johnson and Scott counties. The district is represented by U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, who is retiring and not seeking re-election. Rita Hart of Wheatland, a former state senator, is the Democratic nominee.

In a since deleted March 22 social media post, Miller-Meeks, a physician and state senator from Ottumwa, said that if she contracted COVID-19, she would want to be placed on a treatment of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

That was posted a day after President Donald Trump said hydroxychloroquine was “a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine.”