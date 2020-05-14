Eddie Mauro defends ‘negative’ poll questions about challengers for Iowa U.S. Senate seat

Candidates respond

The Greenfield campaign, which has accused Mauro of running a “false, negative smear campaign,” and the Franken campaign criticized Mauro’s negative strategy when Democrats are uniting to defeat Ernst, whom they see as vulnerable this year. Ernst’s favorables have fallen to 47 percent, and Cook Political Report recently downgraded the race from “likely Republican” to “leans Republican.”

The Mauro campaign defended the questions as valid because Democrats “cannot pretend that the Ernst campaign does not already recognize these negatives,” according to spokesman Keegan Brown. The National Republican Senatorial Committee has produced a video on those topics.

“The point of a primary is to vet candidates and make sure they can go toe to toe with their challenger in the general,” Brown said. “If the negatives are too much of a problem in the primary, they will certainly be the death knell to any campaign in the general.

“Just because Greenfield was handpicked by Schumer does not mean she is the anointed candidate,” he said, referring to the Des Moines real estate executive who is being backed by U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York.