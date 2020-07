Empower Rural Iowa panel to switch focus to EMS services

DES MOINES — Two years after Gov. Kim Reynolds kicked off her Empower Rural Iowa initiative, the panel is winding down its broadband connectivity task force and creating another to address emergency medical services, which it sees as a baseline expectation for communities outside the state’s metro areas.

“It’s not that we’ve solved connectivity in rural Iowa,” Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg said in announcing the reconfiguring of task forces.

His co-chairwoman, Sandy Ehrig, of the Iowa Rural Development Council and the Iowa Farm Bureau, confirmed that, explaining she had to phone into the virtual meeting because she had no internet connection Thursday morning at her Nevada, Iowa, home.

“I think that’s called irony,” Gregg replied before going on to say the task force has reached the limit of what it can do in terms of policy recommendations.

“Now comes down to execution and making broadband connectivity a budget priority,” he said.

Rural broadband will remain a priority for the Reynolds administration.

It will be one of the focuses of the Economic Recovery Board, which Reynolds created to help guide the state’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Gregg said.