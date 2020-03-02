Ernst expects tough U.S. Senate reelection battle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I am hoping that the Iowa people will give me six more years to continue those efforts and really make a difference for our taxpayers,” Ernst said in making her reelection bid official by getting her name on the primary ballot.

Ernst won her first bid on a campaign to “make ‘em squeal in Washington” and she said that theme will continue again in 2020 as she battles government waste and abuse that she said she fears will be exacerbated by a leftward drift in the opposition Democratic Party.

“We understand the forces that are pushing against us and what we have seen — and you can see it at the top of the ticket in the presidential race — we do have radical socialists marching across the state of Iowa and across these great United States,” Ernst told her supporters.

“That’s not how our country was founded,” she said, “that’s not what we stand for here in the United States of America and it just shows that people are pushing back against that kind of liberal elitist movement.”

Ernst, a Red Oak native who served as Montgomery County auditor and a state senator from 2011 to 2014, made one guarantee Monday — that she would outwork her opponent regardless which Democrat prevails in the primary.

The retired Iowa National Guard lieutenant colonel said she expected Trump would be back in Iowa to campaign as a follow-up to his pre-caucus appearance in Des Moines. She also said she believed Republicans will be bolstered by the economy.

