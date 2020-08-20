Ernst has faith in Iowa absentee voting process

“Republicans and Donald Trump are trying to suppress voters because they are terrified of being held accountable at the ballot box,” Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Mark Smith said.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican, said election integrity is important to her. So having someone other than the voter put personal information on the absentee ballot request form “makes me a little nervous,” she said while in Cedar Rapids earlier this week.

However, Ernst, a former Montgomery County auditor, called Iowa’s absentee ballot system “very strong.”

“I do have faith in our county auditors, and I know so many of our county auditors, whether they’re Democrats or Republicans, and I think it’s great that we have a decentralized way of doing our elections still monitored by the Iowa State Code and our secretary of state,” Ernst said.

“We have some really phenomenal auditors across the state that are going to make sure that our elections are safe. When people ask me all across the state, I always say I don’t worry about Iowa.”

Hearings have been scheduled in Linn County District Court on Aug. 27, in Woodbury County on Aug. 28 and Johnson County on Sept. 9. LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens, has joined the auditors in opposing the RNC lawsuits.