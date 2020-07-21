Ernst’s legislation would offer tax breaks to essential workers

The Senate returned to Washington this week after a two-week state work period and has another scheduled in three weeks. That’s sufficient time to develop a fourth phase of pandemic relief, Ernst said, adding “we’re still in discussions, so I don’t know exactly what it’s going to entail.”

In Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Indivisible members, who hope to defeat Ernst’s re-election plans, demonstrated in support of the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act — HEROES Act. It’s the House Democrats’ plan for funding schools, essential services and the postal system. GOP Senate leaders have no plans to take up the bill.

In addition to rewarding essential workers, Ernst hopes that aid for biofuels producers, who have seen their markets shrink during the pandemic, will be included in the broader agriculture relief portion of the package.

According to the industry, it has lost $3.4 billion in revenue since March and used 500 million fewer bushels of corn for fuel production, which typically account for 40 percent of the corn crop.