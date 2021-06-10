Exceptionally dry conditions persist

DES MOINES — The heat is on in Iowa with nearly 90% of the state experiencing some degree of drought, according to the latest update issued by a coalition of state and federal agencies.

Tim Hall, coordinator of hydrology resources for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, reported Thursday that precipitation for May in the state averaged more than an inch below normal for the month. Likewise, stream flows are dropping, soil moisture is low and shallow groundwater conditions are a concern in several areas, with Thursday temperatures topping 90 for much of Iowa, he noted.

"Below average rainfall in May and for the start of June has pushed all of the drought indicators lower,” Hall noted. “Some water utilities are beginning to implement voluntary and mandatory water conservation measures, and with demand for water increasing with warmer weather, restrictions could become more widespread. Regular June and July rainfall of an inch or more per week is needed to reverse this trend."

Along with nearly 90% of Iowa experiencing some degree of dryness or drought, Hall said the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 32% of the state was rated as abnormally dry, 47% was rated as in moderate drought and 10% was rated as severe drought. Only southeastern Iowa currently was free of abnormally dry and drought conditions, he said.