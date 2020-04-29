Fall start date for Iowa schools emerges again as issue

“Whether or not there is that authority, we’re still having those conversations with the governor’s office to make sure that we understand exactly what that looks like and whether that authority exists,” Grassley said in an interview.

“I think there would be some interest within the Legislature for a one-time use only for remedial education obviously the way this year ended,” the House speaker added. “I think there would be interest in the Legislature on that, and so I look at it more from the standpoint of that’s probably a policy that needs to be discussed and what that may look like.”

Whitver said he was aware that the governor mentioned the waiver during her April 17 briefing at the state’s emergency operations center in Johnston, but he said “those are the types of conversations that we’ll have with the governor and the House as we reconvene, as we come back to try to determine how long the emergency needs to last and when the Legislature starts to act again on making these decisions.”