Farm, ethanol groups angered at final EPA ethanol rule

Ethanol and corn industry groups said language in the rule leaves too much at the whim of federal bureaucrats and could cause ethanol use to fall short.

Ethanol industry officials said at least 20 U.S. ethanol plants have closed at least temporarily since September 2018 due in part to the reduction of ethanol use in the nation's fuel supply because of EPA policy.

"Instead of certainty, we are essentially being told to trust the EPA to uphold the RFS in the future even though for the past three years the EPA has routinely undermined the program," said Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw, who accused Trump of turning his back on farmers. "Every farmer and biofuel supporter I have talked to is deeply disappointed, frustrated, and quite frankly angry. I don't think the White House truly understands the depth of discontent in farm country."

The EPA said it has modified its refinery exemptions policy to ensure mandatory biofuels volumes are met and contends that the Trump administration has fulfilled its key promise to farmers and the industry.