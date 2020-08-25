Farmers get $100 million in government relief

“Iowa is at the foundation of our global food supply chain and the epicenter of the renewable fuels industry,” Reynolds said in a statement.

“COVID-19 and a devastating derecho dealt a major blow to everything from the demand for ethanol to the supply of meat on grocery store shelves. But just as important are the livelihoods of thousands of Iowa farm families, agricultural industries and the communities they support.

“Today’s investment,” Reynolds said, “reflects the critical role Iowa’s ag industry has in our state’s overall economic recovery.”

According to the governor’s office, by using the IEDA’s existing small-business relief program infrastructure, the $60 million livestock producer relief fund will provide grants of up to $10,000 to eligible producers of pork, beef, chicken, turkeys, dairy, fish or sheep to serve as working capital to stabilize livestock producers.

In addition, the state Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is in charge of an Iowa disposal assistance program initiated in May to help livestock producers recoup expenses incurred when they were forced to euthanize and dispose of livestock due to lack of market access caused by the COVID-19 disruption of the meat supply chain,