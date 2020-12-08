Fewer kids in Iowa got routine vaccines

According to the report, children in the United States are on track to miss as many as 9 million vaccination doses by the end of 2020, which is a 26 percent decline from the year before.

Forty percent of parents and legal guardians in the national report say their children missed their vaccines because of the pandemic.

Most vaccines were postponed by parents during two specific time periods, per the report. The first delays occurred in March through May, when the pandemic was first appearing in the United States. The second drop in vaccine administration happened in August, when many school districts across the country were shifting to virtual learning.

Vaccination rates fall below CDC threshold

The report analyzed claims data from Wellmark and Blue Cross Blue Shield members of vaccination doses delivered from January to September of this year. Those findings were compared to the same time period in 2019.

According to data on vaccine doses in Iowa, the MMR vaccination to protect against measles, mumps and rubella dropped about 21 percent from 2019 among children up to the age of 10.

The DTaP vaccine, meant for diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough, saw the biggest drop with an almost 24 percent decline from the previous year.