Finkenauer raises $2 million in bid to face Grassley

According to Finkenauer’s campaign, the average donation to her campaign in the last three months of 2021 was less than $40, and she received donations from all 99 Iowa counties in both the third and fourth three-month federal reporting periods in 2021.

The campaign said Finkenauer did not accept any donations from business-based political groups, also known as corporate PACs.

Michael Franken, a U.S. Navy veteran from Sioux City and another Democratic candidate in the U.S. Senate race, reported his campaign raised more than $750,000 since launching his campaign in October. Franken also ran in the 2020 U.S. Senate primary hoping to unseat Ernst, but finished second.

“This is going to be a competitive primary, and my campaign is committed to raise the funds we need to compete in both the primary and general elections,” Franken said in a statement. “Overall, the campaign is in a strong position, and we are prepared to keep this momentum going, and then some, through November.”

Franken’s campaign said he has already raised more than $300,000 in January.

Glenn Hurst, a Democratic candidate and physician from Minden, reported raising roughly $66,500 in 2021.