Fishermen save man inside car floating on Cedar River near Waterloo's Sherwood Park

WATERLOO – A Friday night fishing excursion turned out to be yet another example of an “adventure on the Cedar River” for two best friends after they possibly saved the life of a man who was floating on the waterway inside a car.
Bryan Olson and Rodney Barnes of Cedar Falls almost didn’t venture out from the Sherwood Park boat ramp to catfish because of the weather.
But they ended up going out anyway and coming across the tail lights of a floating, four-door vehicle with a man inside.
They made their way to the middle of the river, where they found the water was up to the man’s ankles, and “he still had his seatbelt on,” they said.
Olson and Barnes managed to pull him out through the car window, which was already open when they arrived, and get him onto their fishing boat.
About 15 minutes after the rescue, the car was almost completely submerged in the river. The friends feared he could have gotten hypothermia, or even died if the vehicle had reached the Sans Souci Island wing dam because of its turbulence and suction.
“He was going to die,” said Olson without hesitation.
They called 911 at about 9:20 p.m. Olson and Barnes had already brought the man ashore by the time first responders arrived on scene. Not shaken up at all, the buddies continued to fish later into the evening.
Police say a 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old Des Moines girl. Police say the crash happened Thursday afternoon a few blocks east of Hiatt Middle School on the city's east side. Police say 14-year-old Ema Cardenas was found with critical injuries after she was hit by a sport utility vehicle that fled the scene. Cardenas was taken to a hospital, where she soon died of her injuries. Police say they later found the SUV suspected of hitting the teen at a home less than a mile from the crash site. On Friday, police announced the arrest of 38-year-old Terra Jean Flipping, of Des Moines. Flipping has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.
The Iowa Supreme Court says two restaurants cannot collect damages from insurance policies for losing business following the governor’s March 2020 order requiring restaurants to temporarily stop in-person dining amid rising COVID-19 cases. Jesse’s Embers and Wakonda Club, both in Des Moines, sued after their insurers denied coverage and a judge dismissed their lawsuits. The cases likely serve as a lesson to business owners who believe they’ve purchased all-risk insurance for their business thinking it would cover loss of revenue in all instances. Insurers argued there were no physical aspects to the loss so they didn't have to pay and the court unanimously agreed.
Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee says it will ask up to 500 of its employees to move from corporate-level jobs to retail positions at its stores. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the move comes after the company already eliminated 121 corporate-level positions in March. The company says 102 of those employees were offered retail positions. In addition to shifting employees' jobs, the company said it will be pausing several projects, including a new warehouse in Cumming, Iowa. The company blamed, among other things, rising inflation, increasing fuel and construction costs and supply chain disruptions for the moves.
The attorney for an Iowa 17-year-old accused of helping a classmate kill their high school Spanish teacher has argued that his case should be moved from adult to juvenile court. Such a move could allow Jeremy Goodale to dodge a long prison sentence; He would be released at age 18. Goodale's attorney requested the move during a hearing Thursday. Goodale and classmate Willard Miller are charged with murder in the beating death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber in November. Goodale was 16 at the time. Miller, who is 16, also wants his case to be sent to juvenile court.
A jury has convicted two men of murder for shooting three Iowa teenagers at point-blank range while stealing their video game console and cellphones. The Des Moines Register reports that 23-year-old Daishawn Gills was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder and robbery counts, while 21-year-old Emmanuel Totaye Jr. was found guilty of second-degree murder and robbery counts. A third man, 18-year-old Leontreal Jones, is expected to plead guilty Thursday to two robbery charges in a deal with prosecutors in which he testified against Gills and Totaye, saying they carried out the January 2020 shooting deaths of 19-year-old DeVonte Swanks and his brother, 16-year-old Malachi Swanks, as well as the brothers' friend, 15-year-old Thayne Wright.
An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a deadly shooting at a Des Moines hotel Saturday night. Des Moines Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said a 54-year-old man was found wounded after the shooting Saturday night, and he died Sunday at a hospital. KCCI reported that the shooting happened in the parking lot of an AmericInn Hotel. Parizek said Eric Lewis Stricklin of West Des Moines was detained at the scene of the shooting and later charged with first-degree murder. The name of the victim was not immediately released Sunday.