Dale Cochran, a Fort Dodge Democrat who served as speaker of the Iowa House and as Iowa’s secretary of agriculture, died Monday in West Des Moines. He was 89 years old.
Born Nov. 20, 1928, in Fort Dodge, Cochran graduated from Fort Dodge High School in 1946 and attended Iowa State University in Ames, where he graduated in 1950 with a degree in agriculture.
After graduation, he took a job as director of the Jasper County Extension office in Newton, where he met his wife of 66 years, Jeannene Hirsch. The couple was married in 1952 in Ankeny and soon returned to his family’s farm near Vincent. There, Cochran worked with his father and became involved in farm policy, serving as a leader in the National Farm Organization in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
In 1964, Cochran was elected to represent constituents in the Fort Dodge area in the Iowa House, while continuing to run his family farm for more than 40 years as well as serving in various political positions.
While in the House, Cochran was selected minority leader and was elected as speaker from 1975 to 1979. He also served on the executive committee of the National Council of State Legislatures.
In 1986, Cochran was elected as Iowa secretary of agriculture and served for three terms before retiring in 1999.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannene; three daughters, Deborah (Jeff) Frehse of Denison, Cynthia (John) Forbes of Urbandale and Tamara (Bret) Mathews of Cedar Rapids. He is also survived by four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Dunn’s Funeral Home in Des Moines. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Dunn’s. Internment follows at 3 p.m. at North Lawn Cemetery in Fort Dodge.
Memorial donations may be made to Suncrest Hospice or the Iowa State Capitol Monument Conservation Fund.