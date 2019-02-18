Try 1 month for 99¢
Fred Hubble, former Democratic candidate for governor, was injured in a bicycle crash Friday in Arizona.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

DES MOINES — Former Iowa candidate for governor Fred Hubbell has been injured in a bicycle crash in Arizona.

Family friend David Adelman said Hubbell was struck by a car Friday at an intersection in Scottsdale, Arizona, where Hubbell has a home.

Adelman said Hubbell, who is 67, has undergone surgeries for a fractured pelvis but the injuries are not life-threatening.

Adelman said he's spoken with Hubbell's wife, Charlotte, who reported Hubbell is expected to need physical therapy to fully recover.

Hubbell, a retired Des Moines businessman, was the Democratic candidate for governor and was narrowly defeated by Gov. Kim Reynolds in November. 

