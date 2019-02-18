DES MOINES — Former Iowa candidate for governor Fred Hubbell has been injured in a bicycle crash in Arizona.
Family friend David Adelman said Hubbell was struck by a car Friday at an intersection in Scottsdale, Arizona, where Hubbell has a home.
Adelman said Hubbell, who is 67, has undergone surgeries for a fractured pelvis but the injuries are not life-threatening.
Adelman said he's spoken with Hubbell's wife, Charlotte, who reported Hubbell is expected to need physical therapy to fully recover.
Hubbell, a retired Des Moines businessman, was the Democratic candidate for governor and was narrowly defeated by Gov. Kim Reynolds in November.