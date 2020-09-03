Former Iowa spokeswoman alleges governor’s office restricted public information regarding COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — The former spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health ousted earlier this year alleges the governor’s office violated the state’s whistleblower laws and made an effort to strictly control the flow of information regarding COVID-19 and the state’s response to the pandemic.

Polly Carver-Kimm, who was let go from her long-held role as the state Department of Public Health spokeswoman in July, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Gov. Kim Reynolds, the governor’s communications director Pat Garrett and the state of Iowa.

On July 15, she was informed by department director Gerd Clabaugh she could choose to resign or be fired due to restructuring of the agency.

She had been the public information officer for the state public health department since 2007.

In a Thursday news conference to announce the suit, Carver-Kimm said during the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, the governor’s office would use information from the Iowa Department of Public Health “in the way that would best serve the governor’s agenda and needs.”