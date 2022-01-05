Former Iowa state rep drops 3rd Congressional District bid, will run for auditor

Former Iowa Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa of Council Bluffs has ended her Congressional bid and will instead run for state auditor.

"With the encouragement of many Iowans, today I’m announcing my campaign for state auditor,” the Republican said in a release. “I will be a taxpayer watchdog for Iowans and make sure that governments across our great state are using funds appropriately."

State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, announced in December that he would run for a second term.

Hanusa had been running for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District seat, currently held by Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne. With redistricting moving Council Bluffs to the 4th District, a seat held by Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra, Hanusa said she ultimately decided to shift her focus.

"After the lines were redrawn, I had people who said they wanted me to run in the 3rd. I did look at the possibility of moving into the 3rd," Hanusa said. "But for a variety of reasons, it wasn't going to work. It just wasn't a good fit."

Hanusa said she was approached in the fall about running for auditor and after talking to a number of people in local and state politics, she "decided this was something I'd be qualified for."