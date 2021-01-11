Freshmen lawmakers voice hope, caution

“I think it’s going to become commonplace and people will kind of grow to be a little more comfortable with it so we can be here and do our business,” he said. However, it may take some time to remember to maintain a safe distance when people without masks approach them.

Reichman also had COVID-19 on his mind. He wants to see more targeted relief for Iowans and businesses “that are really suffering.”

“I think, initially, it was done with a very broad brush,” he said. “So I hope we get some more focused relief there.”

He said his emphasis is going to be economic development because his district, which includes all or parts of Lee, Henry, Washington and Jefferson counties, has been hit hard economically over the past 30 years, Reichman said. Senate District 42 has lost about a third of its population, “so really focusing hard on trying to make sure that we have everything we need in southeast Iowa to be successful.”

“I hope we can do good things for Iowa,” he said.

