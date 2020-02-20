Funnel claims abortion, religious freedom, cigarette tax hike proposals

DES MOINES — Iowa women will not be required to wait three days to receive an abortion.

Iowans also will not see higher speed limits on state highways, higher prices for a pack of cigarettes or higher pay for low-wage jobs now that a self-imposed legislative deadline has tossed those bill drafts into the Capitol recycling bin.

Similarly, medical patients facing terminal illnesses will not be able to consider end-of-life options while young motorbike riders won’t be required to wear helmets and businesses will not have enhanced religious freedom protections thanks to this week’s “funnel” deadline that required measures to win the support of a House or Senate committee to stay alive this session.

The deadline officially arrives Friday, but legislators already left the Capitol en route back to their home districts. So scores of filed legislation, study bills and resolutions that deal with policies other than budget or tax issues no longer are eligible for consideration during the 2020 session that has an April 17 adjournment target.