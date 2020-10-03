Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff Sunday for Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

Flags should be lowered from sunrise to sunset. All firefighters who have died in the line of duty are honored every year during the first weekend in October.

Flags will be at half-staff on the on the Capitol building in Des Moines. Flags will also be at half-stat on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

