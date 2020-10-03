 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff Sunday for Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
topical

Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff Sunday for Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

Flags should be lowered from sunrise to sunset. All firefighters who have died in the line of duty are honored every year during the first weekend in October.

Flags will be at half-staff on the on the Capitol building in Des Moines. Flags will also be at half-stat on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News