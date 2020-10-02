Gov. Reynolds says Johnson and Story county bars can reopen Monday

IOWA CITY — As new cases of COVID-19 at Iowa’s public universities remained low, Gov. Kim Reynolds declared Friday that bars in the campus communities of Johnson and Story counties could reopen next week and that wineries, breweries and distilleries in those counties could reopen immediately.

While Iowa has reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide for the last three days in a row — and the state remains the sixth worst in the nation when the average of new cases is weighed against population — the governor did not announce any additional mitigation steps.

After a surge in new COVID-19 cases, Reynolds initially ordered bars in six Iowa counties to close but later narrowed the scope to only Johnson — home to the University of Iowa — and Story — home to Iowa State University.

When the previous order expires at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, bars in the two counties will have been shuttered over five weeks. The reopening still keeps bars in Ames off limits this weekend for the Iowa State Cyclones football game.

When the bars do reopen, the order says they must ensure there is 6 feet of social distance between groups or individual patrons, and that all patrons must consume food or beverages while seated. Booths closer then 6 feet apart are acceptable, the order says, if there are barriers.