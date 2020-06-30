Governor signs ethanol tax bill, calls out EPA head Wheeler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STEAMBOAT ROCK, Iowa — Flanked by area legislators and her lieutenant governor, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a bill that lowers excise taxes on gasoline blended with ethanol, and called out the head of the Environmental Protection Agency charged with approving refinery waivers that limit ethanol's reach.

As she signed the bill at Pine Lake Corn Processors in Steamboat Rock, an ethanol plant that produces around 80 million gallons of ethanol per year, Reynolds said the bill was an important way to circumvent "the bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., that seem more interested in the interests of Big Oil than farmers."

The bill, Senate File 2403, puts the excise tax for gas without ethanol at 30 cents per gallon, while gas with ethanol blended in will get an excise tax of between 24 and 30 cents depending on how much ethanol is blended in.

For biodiesel, the excise tax would range between 29½ cents per gallon to 32½ cents per gallon.

"This is going to make higher-blended biofuels even cheaper at the pump," Reynolds said.

Reynolds also called on EPA head Andrew Wheeler to "reject the excessive number of waivers" that oil refineries ask for to avoid blending ethanol into gasoline as required by the Renewable Fuel Standard.